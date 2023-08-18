Akshay Kumar's film ‘OMG 2’ achieved a milestone by surpassing the ₹100 crore mark in global collections. On the seventh day of its theatrical run, ‘OMG 2’ led by Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar, amassed ₹5.58 crore, contributing to a total of ₹85.05 crore in net collections as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. However, its domestic earnings are experiencing a slight decline.

The film's overall global earnings presently stand at ₹111.8 crore, including an impressive ₹18 crore from international markets. It's worth noting that ‘OMG 2’ has already exceeded the earnings of its predecessor, which managed to collect ₹81.46 crore during its time in cinemas. The film has been making waves amidst the clash with ‘Gadar 2’, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, which emerged as a success reported Entertainment Desk.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned in a tweet that ‘OMG 2’ had achieved an impressive performance in its first week, riding on positive word-of-mouth. He noted that despite the competition from #Gadar2, the film managed to post excellent numbers. The film earned ₹10.26 crore on Friday, followed by ₹15.30 crore on Saturday and ₹17.55 crore on Sunday. The weekdays also saw decent collections with 12.06 crore on Monday, ₹17.10 crore on Tuesday, ₹7.20 crore on Wednesday, and ₹5.58 crore on Thursday. The total collection for the film's India business reached ₹85.05 crore.

Taran Adarsh further predicted that #OMG2, having gained widespread acceptance, is likely to achieve significant numbers in its second weekend, especially on Saturday and Sunday. He emphasised that the film's momentum is expected to continue, making it a strong contender at the box office.