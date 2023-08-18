OMG 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar's film's global collection crosses ₹100 crore mark, mints ₹ 5.58 crore on Day 72 min read 18 Aug 2023, 01:10 PM IST
‘OMG 2’ surpasses ₹100 crore mark globally, despite facing competition from ‘Gadar 2.’
Akshay Kumar's film ‘OMG 2’ achieved a milestone by surpassing the ₹100 crore mark in global collections. On the seventh day of its theatrical run, ‘OMG 2’ led by Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar, amassed ₹5.58 crore, contributing to a total of ₹85.05 crore in net collections as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. However, its domestic earnings are experiencing a slight decline.
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel stated in a tweet that OMG2 had achieved significant success despite facing competition from Gadar2. He mentioned that the film was poised to reach the ₹100 crore mark during its second weekend at Indian box c. He then provided a breakdown of the film's collection on each day.
Akshay Kumar conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the audience on August 17, expressing gratitude for their love and support towards Gadar 2 and OMG 2. In his tweet, he acknowledged that their response had contributed to achieving the most remarkable week in the history of Indian cinema.
Insight into OMG 2
In the film, Pankaj Tripathi's character engages in a legal battle against the education system to seek justice for his son. He portrays the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devout worshiper of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar takes on the role of a divine messenger, while Yami Gautam portrays a lawyer.
Pankaj on OMG 2
Pankaj recently shared with news agency PTI, “The film is entertaining and, towards the end, it imparts a societal message; an essential one. It revolves around teenage issues and concludes by addressing sex education."