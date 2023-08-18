Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned in a tweet that ‘OMG 2’ had achieved an impressive performance in its first week, riding on positive word-of-mouth. He noted that despite the competition from #Gadar2, the film managed to post excellent numbers. The film earned ₹10.26 crore on Friday, followed by ₹15.30 crore on Saturday and ₹17.55 crore on Sunday. The weekdays also saw decent collections with 12.06 crore on Monday, ₹17.10 crore on Tuesday, ₹7.20 crore on Wednesday, and ₹5.58 crore on Thursday. The total collection for the film's India business reached ₹85.05 crore.

