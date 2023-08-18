Hello User
OMG 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar's film's global collection crosses 100 crore mark, mints 5.58 crore on Day 7

OMG 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar's film's global collection crosses 100 crore mark, mints 5.58 crore on Day 7

2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 01:10 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

‘OMG 2’ surpasses 100 crore mark globally, despite facing competition from ‘Gadar 2.’

'OMG 2' starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam crosses 100 crore mark in global collections.

Akshay Kumar's film ‘OMG 2’ achieved a milestone by surpassing the 100 crore mark in global collections. On the seventh day of its theatrical run, ‘OMG 2’ led by Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar, amassed 5.58 crore, contributing to a total of 85.05 crore in net collections as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. However, its domestic earnings are experiencing a slight decline.

The film's overall global earnings presently stand at 111.8 crore, including an impressive 18 crore from international markets. It's worth noting that ‘OMG 2’ has already exceeded the earnings of its predecessor, which managed to collect 81.46 crore during its time in cinemas. The film has been making waves amidst the clash with ‘Gadar 2’, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, which emerged as a success reported Entertainment Desk.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned in a tweet that ‘OMG 2’ had achieved an impressive performance in its first week, riding on positive word-of-mouth. He noted that despite the competition from #Gadar2, the film managed to post excellent numbers. The film earned 10.26 crore on Friday, followed by 15.30 crore on Saturday and 17.55 crore on Sunday. The weekdays also saw decent collections with 12.06 crore on Monday, 17.10 crore on Tuesday, 7.20 crore on Wednesday, and 5.58 crore on Thursday. The total collection for the film's India business reached 85.05 crore.

Also read: OMG 2 collection: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi’s film sees exceptional jump on Independence Day. Check details here

Taran Adarsh further predicted that #OMG2, having gained widespread acceptance, is likely to achieve significant numbers in its second weekend, especially on Saturday and Sunday. He emphasised that the film's momentum is expected to continue, making it a strong contender at the box office.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel stated in a tweet that OMG2 had achieved significant success despite facing competition from Gadar2. He mentioned that the film was poised to reach the 100 crore mark during its second weekend at Indian box c. He then provided a breakdown of the film's collection on each day.

Akshay Kumar conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the audience on August 17, expressing gratitude for their love and support towards Gadar 2 and OMG 2. In his tweet, he acknowledged that their response had contributed to achieving the most remarkable week in the history of Indian cinema.

Insight into OMG 2

In the film, Pankaj Tripathi's character engages in a legal battle against the education system to seek justice for his son. He portrays the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devout worshiper of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar takes on the role of a divine messenger, while Yami Gautam portrays a lawyer.

Also read: OMG 2 gets strong opening at Box Office despite competition with Gadar 2 , mints 10.26 crore on Day 1

Pankaj on OMG 2

Pankaj recently shared with news agency PTI, “The film is entertaining and, towards the end, it imparts a societal message; an essential one. It revolves around teenage issues and concludes by addressing sex education."

18 Aug 2023, 01:10 PM IST
