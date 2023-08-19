Akshay Kumar's film ‘OMG 2’ to soon touch ₹100 crore mark in India business. The film's collection has surpasses ₹100 crore mark globally, despite facing tough competition from ‘Gadar 2.’ On the eighth day of its theatrical run, ‘OMG 2’ led by Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar, amassed ₹6.03 crore, contributing to a total of ₹91.08 crore in net collections, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has reported.

The film earnings are experienced a slight decline after its fifth day earnings of ₹17.10 crore. On Day 6 and 7, OMG 2 minted ₹7.2 crore, ₹5.85 crore in India respectively. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#OMG2 maintains a SOLID GRIP on [second] Fri, the screens moving to #HouseFull status in evening shows… With ₹ 100 cr around the corner, it will be interesting to see where its *lifetime biz* lands up… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 91.08 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice"

Speaking of its ninth day box office collection, the Akshay Kumar starrer is likely to earn ₹8 crore on Day 9 which would take its total collection to ₹99.08 crore, Sacnilk.com has reported.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel also stated in a tweet that OMG 2 is rock steady on its second Friday and is set to enter ₹100 cr on 2nd Saturday.