Akshay Kumar's film 'OMG 2' to soon touch ₹100 crore mark in India business. The film's collection has surpasses ₹100 crore mark globally, despite facing tough competition from 'Gadar 2.' On the eighth day of its theatrical run, 'OMG 2' led by Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar, amassed ₹6.03 crore, contributing to a total of ₹91.08 crore in net collections, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has reported.

The film earnings are experienced a slight decline after its fifth day earnings of ₹17.10 crore. On Day 6 and 7, OMG 2 minted ₹7.2 crore, ₹5.85 crore in India respectively.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#OMG2 maintains a SOLID GRIP on [second] Fri, the screens moving to #HouseFull status in evening shows… With ₹ 100 cr around the corner, it will be interesting to see where its *lifetime biz* lands up… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 91.08 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice"

Speaking of its ninth day box office collection, the Akshay Kumar starrer is likely to earn ₹8 crore on Day 9 which would take its total collection to ₹99.08 crore, Sacnilk.com has reported.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel also stated in a tweet that OMG 2 is rock steady on its second Friday and is set to enter ₹100 cr on 2nd Saturday.

Also Read: Gadar 2 vs Jailer vs OMG 2 vs Bhola Shankar: Box Office collections; Who wins - Sunny Deol or Rajinikanth or Akshay? The film's overall global earnings presently stand at ₹111.8 crore, including an impressive ₹18 crore from international markets. Earlier on 17 August, Akshay Kumar also conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to viewers, expressing gratitude for their love and support towards Gadar 2 and OMG 2. In his tweet, he acknowledged that their response had contributed to achieving the most remarkable week in the history of Indian cinema.

In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of Lord Shiva devotee named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Yami Gautam essays the role of a lawyer in the film. The film touches upon the importance of sex education in schools. It is a spiritual sequel of "OMG - Oh My God!", starring Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which was released in 2012.

Prior to the release, several reports showed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme. But later, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was given an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate. However after the film was released, several cinema-goers said the film deserves U/A certificate.