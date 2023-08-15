comScore
OMG 2 Box office collection: Akshay Kumar starrer mints 55 crore in four days; likely to earn 20 crore on Day 5
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 earned a whopping 12.06 crore on Day 4 in India. The day 4 earnings were bigger than opening Friday which about 10 crore. The total collection of four days now stand at 55.17 crore in India.

As per Sacnilk report, the 5th day is likely to earn 20 crore net in India, with that the total collection could likley go to 55 crore.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship, declares on Independence Day: 'Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani’

In a tweet on X, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#OMG2 has a SUPER-SOLID Monday - the day that makes or breaks movies… Monday HIGHER than Friday, says it all… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr. Total: 55.17 cr. #India biz. Sure, #OMG is a brand, but the love #OMG2 is getting is reflecting in its #BO numbers… This franchise has only enhanced its status in the eyes and hearts of moviegoers"

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, "OMG 2" is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education. The film is a spiritual sequel of "OMG - Oh My God!", starring Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which was released in 2012.

In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Bholenath's messenger, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of Lord Shiva devotee named Kanti Sharan Mudgal while Yami Gautam too plays a pivotal role in the film.

Prior to the release, several reports had claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme. But later, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was given an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate. However after the film was released, several cinema-goers said the film deserves U/A certificate.

Meanwhile, the Producers Guild of India and the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) said that the weekend of August 11-13 marked a triumphant return to the big screens. The combined Box Office across India stood at over 390 crore for the weekend which was highest number in the history of Indian cinema, spanning more than 100 years.

 

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 02:48 PM IST
