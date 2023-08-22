Despite a spectacular performance by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 is still putting up a good show on silver screens. The movie, that released on August 11, earned around ₹12.06 crore nett in India on Sunday. On Monday, the Bollywood film collected around ₹3.6 crore, according Sacnilk.com.

The movie has so far made ₹117.2 crore nett in India in all languages. It is expected to maintain its momentum on theatres on Tuesday as well.

OMG 2 box office collection

In the first week, the movie minted ₹85.05 crore at the domestic box office. On the first day, the movie made a business of ₹10.26 crore nett in India. The movie is expected to earn around ₹3 crore nett on its second Tuesday, reported Sacnilk.com. Bollywood movies expert Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday that its total earning stood at ₹113.67 crore till Sunday.