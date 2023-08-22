OMG 2 Box Office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer mints over ₹3.6 crore in India1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 earns ₹12.06 crore on Sunday, with a total collection of ₹117.2 crore in India.
Despite a spectacular performance by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 is still putting up a good show on silver screens. The movie, that released on August 11, earned around ₹12.06 crore nett in India on Sunday. On Monday, the Bollywood film collected around ₹3.6 crore, according Sacnilk.com.
About OMG 2
The movie is a sequel of decade-old movie Oh My God. The movie stars Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva and Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva. With a spiritual touch, the movie aims to explore various issues related to teenagers like sex education, etc. Other than Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, the movie also features Yami Gautam. The movie is directed by Amit Rai.