Business News/ Industry / Media/  OMG 2 Box Office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer mints over 3.6 crore in India

1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 12:47 PM IST Livemint

Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 earns 12.06 crore on Sunday, with a total collection of 117.2 crore in India.

Akshay Kumar in OMG 2

Despite a spectacular performance by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 is still putting up a good show on silver screens. The movie, that released on August 11, earned around 12.06 crore nett in India on Sunday. On Monday, the Bollywood film collected around 3.6 crore, according Sacnilk.com.

The movie has so far made 117.2 crore nett in India in all languages. It is expected to maintain its momentum on theatres on Tuesday as well.

OMG 2 box office collection

In the first week, the movie minted 85.05 crore at the domestic box office. On the first day, the movie made a business of 10.26 crore nett in India. The movie is expected to earn around 3 crore nett on its second Tuesday, reported Sacnilk.com. Bollywood movies expert Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday that its total earning stood at 113.67 crore till Sunday.

About OMG 2

The movie is a sequel of decade-old movie Oh My God. The movie stars Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva and Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva. With a spiritual touch, the movie aims to explore various issues related to teenagers like sex education, etc. Other than Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, the movie also features Yami Gautam. The movie is directed by Amit Rai.

Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 12:47 PM IST
