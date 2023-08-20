OMG 2 box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar's movie enters ₹100 crore club in India1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Oh My God 2 crosses ₹100 crore mark at the box office, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.
Akshay Kumar starrer- Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) continues to caste its spell on silver screen. After nine days of its release, the movie, directed by Amit Rai, managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark, reported Sacnilk.com.
The movie is the sequel of highly popular movie Oh My God. Just like its prequel, the movie stars Akshay Kumar as a messenger of Lord Shiva. Pankaj Tripati is shown as a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Yami Gautam are playing the role of a lawyer. The movie also faced several setbacks and was later given an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. The movie was released on August 11.