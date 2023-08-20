comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  OMG 2 box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar's movie enters 100 crore club in India
Back

Akshay Kumar starrer- Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) continues to caste its spell on silver screen. After nine days of its release, the movie, directed by Amit Rai, managed to cross the 100 crore mark, reported Sacnilk.com.

Also Read: Jailer Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth starrer mints over 260 crore in domestic collections

On Saturday, the movie earned 10.5 crore net in India. With this, its total domestic box office collection rose to 101.58 crore. The movie is a sequel of 2012 super-hit film Oh My God which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. This time the movie casted the super-talented actor Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

Also read: Jailer Box Office collection: Rajinikanth's film earns 468 crore worldwide in 9 days

OMG 2 box office collection

The movie managed to earn 10.26 crore net in India. In the first week of its release, the movie collected 85.05 crore in theatres. The film saw a huge jump on Saturday after earning 6.03 crore net on Friday. On Saturday, its overall occupancy remained to be at 45.94%, reported Sacnik.com. At global level, the movie has made around 129 crore net worldwide. It has collected 21.5 crore net overseas.

Also read: Gadar 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol's film mints massive money in 7 days; to cross 300 crore mark in India

On Friday, movies expert Taran Adarsh tweeted the impressive performance of the movie on second Friday. The movie maintained its grip on day 8 and earned 6.03 crore yesterday.

“OMG2 maintains a SOLID GRIP on [second] Fri, the screens moving to #HouseFull status in evening shows… With 💯 cr around the corner, it will be interesting to see where its *lifetime biz* lands up… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr. Total: 91.08 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

OMG 2

The movie is the sequel of highly popular movie Oh My God. Just like its prequel, the movie stars Akshay Kumar as a messenger of Lord Shiva. Pankaj Tripati is shown as a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Yami Gautam are playing the role of a lawyer. The movie also faced several setbacks and was later given an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. The movie was released on August 11.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 10:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App