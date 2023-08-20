Akshay Kumar starrer- Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) continues to caste its spell on silver screen. After nine days of its release, the movie, directed by Amit Rai, managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark, reported Sacnilk.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, the movie earned ₹10.5 crore net in India. With this, its total domestic box office collection rose to ₹101.58 crore. The movie is a sequel of 2012 super-hit film Oh My God which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. This time the movie casted the super-talented actor Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

OMG 2 box office collection The movie managed to earn ₹10.26 crore net in India. In the first week of its release, the movie collected ₹85.05 crore in theatres. The film saw a huge jump on Saturday after earning ₹6.03 crore net on Friday. On Saturday, its overall occupancy remained to be at 45.94%, reported Sacnik.com. At global level, the movie has made around ₹129 crore net worldwide. It has collected ₹21.5 crore net overseas.

On Friday, movies expert Taran Adarsh tweeted the impressive performance of the movie on second Friday. The movie maintained its grip on day 8 and earned ₹6.03 crore yesterday.

“OMG2 maintains a SOLID GRIP on [second] Fri, the screens moving to #HouseFull status in evening shows… With ₹ 💯 cr around the corner, it will be interesting to see where its *lifetime biz* lands up… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 91.08 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," tweeted Taran Adarsh.