OMG 2 review: Fans impressed with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's acting, message of the film1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 released today, receiving positive reactions from fans for its bold and important subject matter.
OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam released in theatres today. Soon after watching the movie, fans shared their reactions to the new movie on social media platforms, while some fans were impressed with the ‘courageous’ film choices of Akshay Kumar, others were happy to see a mainstream film focusing on issues like sexual health.
Another user after watching the first show of the movie on the opening day said it was the best movie ever.
Yet another user called the movie 'a movie it's a movement for sex education in India.'
Another viewer was impressed by the message of OMG 2 along with acting performances by the star cast.