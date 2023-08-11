comScore
OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam released in theatres today. Soon after watching the movie, fans shared their reactions to the new movie on social media platforms, while some fans were impressed with the ‘courageous’ film choices of Akshay Kumar, others were happy to see a mainstream film focusing on issues like sexual health.

OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar 's-starrer Oh my God. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Krishna while in the sequel he was supposed to portray the role of Shiva, but it was later changed to the role of messenger of God. 

Notably, the censor board has issued an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film and about 13 minutes of the movie underwent a cut. However, OMG 2 has been provided a 12A certificate in UAE, a report by E-Times stated. A 12A certificate means children above 12 years of age would be allowed to watch the film.

LiveMint earlier reported that in an essential dialogue, references to revered religious elements such as Shivling, Shri Bhagavad Gita, Upanishad, Atharvaved, Draupadi, Pandav, Krishna, Gopiyan and Raas Leela were removed.

Fans react to OMG 2:

A user on X called the new Akhay Kumar starrer film ‘mindblowing’ while also praising the acting performance of Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. He wrote, “Words can't define this movie one of the bold experiment and definitely it should work"

Another user after watching the first show of the movie on the opening day said it was the best movie ever.

Yet another user called the movie 'a movie it's a movement for sex education in India.'

Another viewer was impressed by the message of OMG 2 along with acting performances by the star cast.

11 Aug 2023
