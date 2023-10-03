‘OMG 2’ starring Akshay Kumar, and Pankaj Tripathi soon on Netflix. Check OTT release date here
Netflix announces the OTT premiere date of ‘OMG 2’ starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.
OMG 2, a social drama featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, is set to premiere on Netflix on October 8. Initially, in the theatrical print it was announced that the film will stream on JioCinema after its theatrical run, reported OTT play.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message