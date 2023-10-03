OMG 2, a social drama featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, is set to premiere on Netflix on October 8. Initially, in the theatrical print it was announced that the film will stream on JioCinema after its theatrical run, reported OTT play.

While talking about Netflix release of OMG 2, Akshay Kumar said, “We are thrilled by the enthusiastic reception OMG 2 has received in theatres! This story deserves to travel far and beyond borders, and we are confident that with Netflix, we will be able to take the film to entertainment lovers around the world." He added, "I hope that our labour of love continues to spread joy," reported OTT play.

Despite clashing with mega blockbuster "Gadar 2" at the box office, "OMG 2" had a successful run and received mixed reactions from the audience.

Synopsis

The film revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal, whose son Vivek faces accusations of immoral behavior and is expelled from school. A spiritual intervention compels him to seek justice as Kanti intends to leave town. Those responsible for the crime are brought to court by destiny, justice eventually prevails.

During an interaction with OTTplay, when asked about Akshay Kumar's role in reviving the box office with "OMG 2," the filmmaker Amit Rai credited the entire team for the film's success. He said that each person involved, including the actors, had their unique contributions to the project.

While Akshay Kumar's presence undoubtedly played a significant role in the film's success, Amit acknowledged that the film was a collaborative effort and was a collective achievement.

Amit also said that performers like Akshay Kumar add 'colour and life' to the story. He said that while one can write a script, it is the actors who breathe life into the narrative and make it relatable to the audience.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!