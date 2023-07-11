OMG 2 teaser: The most awaited film teaser of OMG 2 is out. The makers of the film unveiled the official teaser. Helmed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Actor Akshay Kumar shared the teaser which he captioned, “Rakh vishwas #OMG2Teaser out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

In the teaser, it is seen that Akshay Kumar plays the role of Lord Shiva while Pankaj Tripathi could be seen playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Akshay comes to help Kanti's family when they suffer a big tragedy. Yami Gautam is portraying the role of a lawyer.

'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

A report by Hindustan Times stated that the sequel will have a mix of fresh and old cast. Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi may spread their magic in the film while Govind Namdev, who played the role of Sadhu in OMG will also feature in the OMG 2. One more interesting aspect of OMG 2 is that it will bring back Arun Govil in the character of Lord Ram.

Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Actor Tiger Shroff commented, "Guru Jii." "Har Har Mahadev," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Goosebumps. What a fantastic teaser."

One user commented saying, “Looks promising"

Some other user wrote, “Superb Concept, once again OMG Movie will come on to Big Screen & going to change Vision/ Thoughts of the Public with it whoever will watch it surely going to be stunned with Mind blowing performance."

OMG 2 to clash with Gadar 2

'OMG 2' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming action film ‘Gadar 2’. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are ready to portray their iconic characters, Tara Singh and Sakina, once again in the upcoming sequel. This highly anticipated film, co-produced by Zee Studios, will be helmed by director Anil, who also directed the original

Meanwhile, apart from OMG2, Akshay Kumar also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

Akshay will also be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'. The fifth installment of the comedy franchise is set for Diwali 2024 release. Pankaj, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'Main Atal Hoon' and 'Fukrey 3'.

(With inputs from ANI)