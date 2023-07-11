OMG 2 teaser out! Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam starrer satirical comedy film to be released on this date3 min read 11 Jul 2023, 01:55 PM IST
OMG 2 teaser: The teaser of the highly anticipated film 'OMG 2' has been released, featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. The film is set to release on August 11.
OMG 2 teaser: The most awaited film teaser of OMG 2 is out. The makers of the film unveiled the official teaser. Helmed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×