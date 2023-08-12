The Rashtriya Hindu Parishan Bharat has announced a reward worth ₹10 lakh to anyone who can slap or spit on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for hurting the sentiments of people with his portrayal of Lord Shiva's messenger in Oh My God 2 (OMG2), said the outfit's president Govind Parashar as quoted by The Print.

The Hindu organizations also burnt Akshay Kumar's effigies and the film's posters on Thursday in Agra. It said that the outfit will not call off a demonstration against the actor's role of Lord Shiva's messenger in OMG2 before theatres.

In the film, Akshay Kumar as Bholenath's messenger was seen standing with dreadlocks to boot, buying kachodis, and taking a bath in the dirty pond. Parashar objected to the scene, saying that it is tarnishing the image of the god.

As per reports by The Print, the Hindu outfit also demanded the ban on OMG2 by the censor board and the central government of India. The president even warned of further protests if their demands are not fulfilled.

Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme. But later, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The censor board gave an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film, which also stars Akshay Kumar. In the film, Akshay will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva's messenger.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG2 hit the big screens on August 11. 'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'.

Film critic Taran Adarsh called OMG 2 'Courageous', and added, "Akshay Kumar is in terrific form, Pankaj Tripathi delivers his career-best act, Yami Gautam is fantastic and Pawan Malhotra excels.

OMG2 has some unforgettable moments, especially the courtroom sequences, but tends to get talk-heavy at times".

Another trade analyst Girish Johar has a similar opinion regarding OMG 2. Johar said, OMG 2 has a very different kind of audience, and the film has also had little promotions (owing to censor troubles, and OMG2 being a smaller film). As per Johar, OMG 2 may earn between ₹5 -10 crore on its opening day.