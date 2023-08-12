OMG2 row: ‘Slap Akshay Kumar and get ₹10 lakh’, Hindu outfit demands ban on Pankaj Tripathi starrer1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 10:41 AM IST
Hindu outfit offers ₹10 lakh reward for slapping or spitting on Akshay Kumar over portrayal of Lord Shiva's messenger in OMG2. Demonstrations and effigy burnings have taken place in Agra, with demands for a ban on the film. 'OMG 2' released on August 11.
The Rashtriya Hindu Parishan Bharat has announced a reward worth ₹10 lakh to anyone who can slap or spit on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for hurting the sentiments of people with his portrayal of Lord Shiva's messenger in Oh My God 2 (OMG2), said the outfit's president Govind Parashar as quoted by The Print.