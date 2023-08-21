OMG2 star Pankaj Tripathi's father passes away at 991 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:07 PM IST
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar expressed his sadness at the demise of Tripathi’s father
Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's father Banaras Tiwari passed away at the age of 99 on Monday.
Both Pankaj and Akshay have worked together in films like ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and the recently released drama film ‘OMG 2’.
Written and directed by Amit Rai, “OMG 2" also stars Yami Gautam in the lead role.
The Hindi movie explores various issues concerning teenagers, including sex education. It hit the screens on August 11.
The film has been produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films.
The film has entered the ₹100 crore club. On Sunday, the “OMG2" minted ₹12.06 crore which took the film’s total India collection to ₹113.67 crore.
“Hamari yatra saphal karne ke liye dhanyawad. (Thank you for making our journey fruitful)," Wakaoo Films said on Instagram.
Presented by Viacom18 Studios, “OMG2" is billed as a spiritual sequel of 2012's “OMG - Oh My God!".
In a post on Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Critical acclaim is important... But audience validation is the ultimate reward… #OMG2 puts up a SOLID SHOW in Weekend 2… To withstand a GOLIATH like #Gadar2 is a humongous achievement… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 12.06 cr. Total: ₹ 113.67 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."