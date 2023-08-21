OMG2 star Pankaj Tripathi's father passes away at 99

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's father Banaras Tiwari passed away at the age of 99 on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tripathi and his family confirmed the news.

"It's with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi's father, pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years," they said in a statement.

The last rites will be performed in Tripathi's Belsand village in Gopalganj, Bihar.

Tripathihas left for the Belsand village.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Monday expressed his sadness at the demise of Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari.

In a post onX (formerly known as Twitter), Akshay wrote in Hindi, “Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of my friend and co-star @TripathiiPankaj 's father. No one can fulfil the absence of parents. May God give place to his father's soul at his feet. Om Shanti."

In his interviews, Tripathi has often spoken fondly about his parents and his farming roots.

Both Pankaj and Akshay have worked together in films like ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and the recently released drama film ‘OMG 2’.

Written and directed by Amit Rai, “OMG 2" also stars Yami Gautam in the lead role.

The Hindi movie explores various issues concerning teenagers, including sex education. It hit the screens on August 11.

The film has been produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films.

The film has entered the ₹100 crore club. On Sunday, the “OMG2" minted ₹12.06 crore which took the film’s total India collection to ₹113.67 crore.

"Hamari yatra saphal karne ke liye dhanyawad. (Thank you for making our journey fruitful)," Wakaoo Films said on Instagram.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, “OMG2" is billed as a spiritual sequel of 2012's “OMG - Oh My God!".