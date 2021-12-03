New Delhi: Indian film producers are jittery as the new covid variant, Omicron, spreads in overseas markets threatening the blockbuster line-up that they have scheduled starting mid-December.

The last two weeks of December going into January will see a massive line-up of big-ticket films like sports drama ‘83, multilingual action flick Pushpa, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The box office earnings of these films in countries like the US, UK, Canada, Australia and parts of Europe, will be crucial for the movie business devastated by the pandemic.

In 2019, Indian films made ₹2,700 crore from the overseas territories. Domestic gross box office stood at Rs. 11,500 crore in the same year.

“The new variant could impact all overseas markets across the world at a time when Indian films have anyway not managed impressive collections internationally," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said.

Markets like Malaysia, that Tamil films are heavily dependent on, have crashed completely as a result of covid, Pillai said. There have been disagreements between producers and overseas distributors on acquisition prices of films in the aftermath of the pandemic, with many offering a much lower price citing poorer potential.

Even if specific markets don’t shut down entirely because of the new variant, producers will have to deal with fewer screen count. Pillai said RRR has already locked 1,000 screens in the US but there is uncertainty around how things will pan out in time for its January release.

Diwali release Sooryavanshi that had opened in 66 countries on 1,300 screens in international markets including North America, the UAE, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Israel, Japan, Chile, Egypt, Iraq and Djibouti, had only managed $7.77 million (Rs. 57.78 crore) within the first three weeks of release overseas, while a second Bollywood offering Bunty Aur Babli 2 had clocked $665,000 (Rs. 4.95 crore) in its opening weekend, late last month, according to trade website Bollywood Hungama.

While Hollywood films have set the cash registers ringing overseas over the past few weeks, Indian films such as Honsla Rakh (Punjabi) and Love Story (Telugu) have not excited the audiences as much. Trade experts said the diaspora has also become used to content on over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms over the course of the pandemic. To contend with the trend, the US film industry has recently released high-profile movies such as James Bond film No Time to Die, which made $368 million at the international box office within three weeks of release.

Film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar pointed out that there is a huge line-up of Hollywood films including Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections also slated for the coming weeks. “If there are restrictions, a lot of people in specific markets, at least those not belonging to the Indian diaspora, may prefer to go for big Hollywood films, if they step out at all," Johar said, adding it may not be smooth sailing in overseas markets over the next few weeks.

