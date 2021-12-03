Omicron surge makes Indian film producers nervous about overseas markets

While Hollywood films have set the cash registers ringing overseas over the past few weeks, Indian films such as Honsla Rakh (Punjabi) and Love Story (Telugu) have not excited the audiences as much. Trade experts said the diaspora has also become used to content on over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms over the course of the pandemic. To contend with the trend, the US film industry has recently released high-profile movies such as James Bond film No Time to Die, which made $368 million at the international box office within three weeks of release.