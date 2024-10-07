OML has a three-pronged strategy to grow: content, artiste management and tech

The firm plans to broaden its talent representation and global influencer marketing, while developing both fiction and non-fiction shows for OTT platforms and television networks.

Lata Jha
Published7 Oct 2024, 06:39 PM IST
The firm that has produced titles such as Tathastu and Pushpavalli for Amazon Prime Video, has fiction and non-fiction shows in various stages of development for both OTT platforms and television networks.
The firm that has produced titles such as Tathastu and Pushpavalli for Amazon Prime Video, has fiction and non-fiction shows in various stages of development for both OTT platforms and television networks.

Only Much Louder Entertainment or OML is adopting a three-pronged approach to split its focus between content production, artiste management and technology for growth. The media and entertainment company, which has produced titles such as “Tathastu” and “Pushpavalli” for Amazon Prime Video, has fiction and non-fiction shows in various stages of development for both OTT platforms and television networks. It also hopes to expand its artiste management roster to actors, comics, chefs and other names associated with the entertainment world.

Influencer marketing services

Besides, it plans to take influencer marketing services of Hypothesis, the AI-driven influencer marketing tool it owns, global. This would mean executing influencer campaigns for brands across the world, and not just in India, exercising the advantage that one team working on a campaign across the world, brings to the table.

“Each of our different businesses are at various stages of development and the flywheel we’ve arrived at now is essentially three buckets: content, artistes and tech. That is going to be our focus for the next five years and even if we build new streams, it will be within this ecosystem,” Tusharr Kumar, chief executive officer at OML, said in an interview. Kumar has worked at the company since 2012 and took charge of the new role this August.

Also Read: Selling TV rights a challenge even for box office hits as viewership dwindles

Earlier, OML ran a ticketing and technology platform, Insider.in, which was acquired by Paytm in 2017. In 2021, Nodwin Gaming, Nazara Technologies-owned esports company, acquired the live events, gaming and adjacent IP businesses of OML Entertainment for 73 crore.

The company that manages around 90 names, including Zakir Khan, Tanmay Bhat and others, is going slow on onboarding new talent. “We have started signing people from spaces other than we did in the past. Earlier, we would never represent anyone from Bollywood but now we have a Bollywood-adjacent category that includes Shaheen Bhatt and Anshula Kapoor,” Kumar said. While the company currently doesn’t manage sports talent, it develops sports content via other verticals. It managed social media for Mumbai Indians during the IPL and has signed on for two more teams.

Also Read: YouTubers, digital content creators struggle to find mainstream draw

OML, which has produced shows such as Comedy Premium League (Netflix), Haq Se Single (Amazon Prime Video) and Better Life Foundation (YouTube), has a new show called “Bandwaale” launching on Prime Video in the next few months. However, the company’s focus shall now be split between fiction and non-fiction content across OTT platforms and TV networks.

“Over the last two years, we’ve doubled down and developed a strong pipeline in terms of both fiction and non-fiction and taken it to the market. Historically, we did a lot of comedy shows, and while that remains part of our pipeline, we’ve diversified. In terms of strategy, what’s working better for OTTs is going with packaged shows, so we’re speaking to actors and directors, packaging before going to pitch,” Kumar said. OML is also looking at co-production deals versus its strategy of only self-producing in the past.

Also Read: The curious case of mid-budget breakout hits

“The OTT industry has taken the last few years to learn what could work, and now realized it’s not about big names or production houses. Now that all mergers and consolidations are nearly at an end, it could get interesting for people who are sitting on our side of the table,” Kumar said. “I believe a lot more rational commissioning decisions will be taken going forward because platforms know what categories are working or what’s driving viewership. So we will see an upward trend of sustainable commissioning and the competition will be more intense because everyone is vying for fewer commissioned spots.”

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 06:39 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryMediaOML has a three-pronged strategy to grow: content, artiste management and tech

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,209.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    85.85 (1.21%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,030.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    6.95 (0.23%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,460.90
    03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.35 (-0.95%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    977.25
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.