OML's branded content agency aims to clock over Rs100 crore in FY22

OML is backed by US-based media and entertainment firm The Chernin Group (TCG) which picked up a 49.9% stake in the company in 2012 through its Asia-based investment arm, CA Media. Having handled multiple digital creators and artistes, OML started content agency business GCN in 2016 positioning it as a one-stop destination for creating engaging content across genres. The agency pushed brands to leverage the digital presence of creators and artistes across platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram which helped fetch higher engagement. The agency claims that it also let creators take over the direction and conceptualisation of branded content campaigns as they understand their followers and fan base better.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}