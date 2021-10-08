Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Once the fad, ‘Story’ on social media sees a gradual fadeaway

Once the fad, ‘Story’ on social media sees a gradual fadeaway

Premium
Many technology platformswanted to copy Instagram’s popular ‘Stories’ feature.
2 min read . 01:17 AM IST Shephali Bhatt

Digital marketers said the failure of some of the tech firms was more due to lack of advertiser interest

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : About a year ago, LinkedIn, Twitter and Zomato had launched a ‘Stories’ feature on their apps, while some other tech platforms, such as Slack, had announced plans to do so, hoping to replicate the success of the Instagram feature, wherein posts vanish within 24 hours. Now, they have either killed it or pivoted to something else.

MUMBAI : About a year ago, LinkedIn, Twitter and Zomato had launched a ‘Stories’ feature on their apps, while some other tech platforms, such as Slack, had announced plans to do so, hoping to replicate the success of the Instagram feature, wherein posts vanish within 24 hours. Now, they have either killed it or pivoted to something else.

Two years ago, digital marketers were of the opinion that Instagram Stories, which was copied by Facebook Inc. from Snapchat in late 2016, was the smartest business move. However, it failed to attract users on other platforms. The feature is also available on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Two years ago, digital marketers were of the opinion that Instagram Stories, which was copied by Facebook Inc. from Snapchat in late 2016, was the smartest business move. However, it failed to attract users on other platforms. The feature is also available on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

For instance, in September 2020, professional networking site LinkedIn launched the Stories feature, but took it off last month. “We learned users wanted something different on LinkedIn," Liz LI, senior director of product, LinkedIn, said. “Turns out, users want to create lasting videos that tell their professional stories in a personal way, and showcase both their personality and field of expertise."

Twitter rolled out disappearing tweets or Fleets globally in November 2020 so that users could “share their momentary thoughts with less pressure", but shut it down in July.

Digital marketers said the failure was more due to lack of advertiser interest. “LinkedIn would be, at best, 20% of Facebook’s reach, and Twitter will be 30%," said Rahul Vengalil, managing partner at digital agency Isobar. Even if platforms witnessed similar adoption rates for the Stories feature, the absolute reach and advertising opportunity were minimal compared to Facebook, he added.

This, however, did not stop homegrown food delivery major Zomato—with one-hundredth the users Facebook Inc. garners—from piloting Stories, wherein users could post food reviews. The feature is no longer visible on its app.

This is a classic case of herd mentality, said Shradha Agarwal, chief operating officer, Grapes Digital. “Instagram copied Snapchat, and everyone copied Instagram. Nobody asked what Stories are needed for."

Agarwal said such a feature could only work on a platform like Instagram where users want to spend time without an agenda.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The angst in ICAI over an audit regulation move

Premium

The hidden biases influencing your investment decisions

Premium

The war for Zee and a clock that's ticking away

Premium

A tax fix for our stalled automobile industry

According to industry executives, consumer-tech firms keep introducing new features on their apps, but are quick to pivot if the experiment fails. For instance, Twitter suspended its live-streaming app Periscope, which it had bought in 2015, while Facebook ended the Notes feature despite widespread adoption. However, nothing in recent years received the kind of public attention, both at the time of its roll-out and rollback, that Stories has.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!