Once the fad, ‘Story’ on social media sees a gradual fadeaway

According to industry executives, consumer-tech firms keep introducing new features on their apps, but are quick to pivot if the experiment fails. For instance, Twitter suspended its live-streaming app Periscope, which it had bought in 2015, while Facebook ended the Notes feature despite widespread adoption. However, nothing in recent years received the kind of public attention, both at the time of its roll-out and rollback, that Stories has.

