NEW DELHI: Indians spend an average of 67 minutes everyday watching videos online, with 73% of the total viewership in the country coming from 15-34 year olds and 37% of users located in rural geographies.

These findings, and more, are from a new report by Google on users’ personal content behaviour and video consumption preferences, titled Understanding India’s online video viewer, which estimates that the total online video user population will reach 500 million by the end of the year.

According to the study, entertainment is the favourite genre of users along with learning content which is consumed in 43% of video viewing occasions.

The study highlighted the ‘Four Ps’ of motivation for watching videos -- Pleasure, emPower, Purpose and People. Pleasure, which accounts for 55% of all viewing, is to do with enjoyment and de-stressing; emPower at 20% fulfils the need to be confident and free; Purpose accounts for 14% and is about progress and staying updated while People at 11% reflects the need to connect and bond.

With a variety of content and viewing platforms available, India has seen a significant uptake in consumption in different languages, the report said. While Hindi is the most preferred language for consumption at 54%, English is preferred by 16% of the viewing population, followed by Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Bengali. The study also revealed that Indians watch videos online through the day, irrespective of time and place. While 79% of video consumption happens at home, the remaining 21% happens on the move.

