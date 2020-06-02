One in every three Indians watches online videos: Google report

With a variety of content and viewing platforms available, India has seen a significant uptake in consumption in different languages, the report said. While Hindi is the most preferred language for consumption at 54%, English is preferred by 16% of the viewing population, followed by Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Bengali. The study also revealed that Indians watch videos online through the day, irrespective of time and place. While 79% of video consumption happens at home, the remaining 21% happens on the move.