Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal audience review: Internet goes crazy as Sandeep Reddy Vanga's masterpiece pleases audience
Ranbir Kapoor's powerful performance in Animal has garnered a lot of positive response from the audience, with netizens praising the movie's end credit scene.
After a long haul, Ranbir Kapoor is finally back with his powerful performance in Animal. The movie grabbed attention even before its release as it collected huge numbers in bookings. Ranbir Kapoor also beat biopic on India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, starring Vicky Kaushal by a slim margin.
Applauding several scenes of Ranbir Kapoor in the movie, some users said that their experience of watching the movie Animal gave them goosbumps.
“Saluting Sandeep Reddy Vanga for groundbreaking cinema! Ranbir owned it, and the BGM is pure. Embrace the excess drama; not every emotion fits in a few seconds. New kind of filmmaker that India has ever had.@imvangasandeep your music choice," wrote an X user.
Many users applauded the director of the movie Sandeep Reddy Wanga, actors like Boby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna in the movie. With the kind of response the movie is getting on the first day of release, a few netizens declared the movie to be the next member of ₹1000 crore club.