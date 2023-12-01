After a long haul, Ranbir Kapoor is finally back with his powerful performance in Animal. The movie grabbed attention even before its release as it collected huge numbers in bookings. Ranbir Kapoor also beat biopic on India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, starring Vicky Kaushal by a slim margin.

On day 1, the movie has garnered a lot of positive response from the audience. After watching the movie on its first day of release, netizens took on to X, formerly Twitter, to shower applaud for Ranbir Kapoor's action movie. Most of the netizens mentioned the movie's end credit scene as a must-watch part. Spoiler alert! Beware of glimpses of movies best scenes posted by netziens on social before reading audience reaction

"Blockbuster, Ranbir Kapoor One Man Show!! The Name Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Don't Miss End Credits Scene," wrote one user on X.