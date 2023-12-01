After a long haul, Ranbir Kapoor is finally back with his powerful performance in Animal. The movie grabbed attention even before its release as it collected huge numbers in bookings. Ranbir Kapoor also beat biopic on India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, starring Vicky Kaushal by a slim margin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On day 1, the movie has garnered a lot of positive response from the audience. After watching the movie on its first day of release, netizens took on to X, formerly Twitter, to shower applaud for Ranbir Kapoor's action movie. Most of the netizens mentioned the movie's end credit scene as a must-watch part. Spoiler alert! Beware of glimpses of movies best scenes posted by netziens on social before reading audience reaction

"Blockbuster, Ranbir Kapoor One Man Show!! The Name Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Don't Miss End Credits Scene," wrote one user on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Applauding several scenes of Ranbir Kapoor in the movie, some users said that their experience of watching the movie Animal gave them goosbumps.

“Saluting Sandeep Reddy Vanga for groundbreaking cinema! Ranbir owned it, and the BGM is pure. Embrace the excess drama; not every emotion fits in a few seconds. New kind of filmmaker that India has ever had.@imvangasandeep your music choice," wrote an X user.

Many users applauded the director of the movie Sandeep Reddy Wanga, actors like Boby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna in the movie. With the kind of response the movie is getting on the first day of release, a few netizens declared the movie to be the next member of ₹1000 crore club. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite bein regarded as a highly entertaining movie, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is facing backlash for its gory scenes and portrayal of Rashmika Mandanna's character in the movie. The movie's problematic premise has been widely discussed ever since the release of is first teaser.

On the first day of its release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action drama is set to release in multiple languages and is expected to earn at least ₹100 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.