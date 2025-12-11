Love, violence and toxic men: Why viewers still flock to these Bollywood flicks
The success of films like Tere Ishk Mein illustrates that audience engagement often outweighs critical reviews. Strong emotional narratives and catchy music attract viewers, particularly in regions where social media influence is less pronounced, highlighting a shift in cinema consumption patterns.
Critics’ disdain and social media outrage seem powerless against films that strike a chord with the audience, with the latest proof being Anand L. Rai’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, which crossed ₹100 crore domestically within two weeks of its 28 November release.