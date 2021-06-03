Online gaming helps beat stress, earn money: report

About one in every four gamers thought that online gaming can be taken up as a profession and this reflects the shift in the industry currently. Lockdowns and social distancing during the past year saw an increasing number of people turn their passion for gaming into a full-time career. According to the findings, a professional gamer, signed up with an esports company, can earn Rs5,000-45,000 per month. Gaming tournaments can fetch an individual or a team prize money which can be as high as Rs4.5 lakh.