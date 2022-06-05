Online platforms bank on ‘sachet culture’ to sell digital content

A report on the Indian digital payments industry published on June 3 by consultancy firm Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) and Indian digital finance platform PhonePe said that digital payments in the country today have an overall valuation of $3 trillion, and is expected to grow to over $10 trillion by 2026. While about 40% of all payments made today are online, this will grow to over 65% in the next four years, and UPI payments will account for 75% of these transactions, as per the BCG-PhonePe report.

