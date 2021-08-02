Permissions granted recently by several states for cinemas to reopen may have brought some cheer to the ailing industry, but the crisis is far from over. Only around 10% of people have any plans to visit a movie theatre over August and September.

As per a survey of 10,711 people in 301 districts by community social media platform LocalCircles, only 10% of the respondents confirmed they would go to the cinema in the next two months—8% for multiple visits and 2% just once.

About 67% of the respondents said they have “no plans to go", while 19% said they “don’t watch movies in multiplexes or cinema halls". In a related survey conducted in June, only 8% of the respondents said they plan to visit cinemas, indicating a marginal increase in willingness.

Around 4,000 or half of operational movie screens opened on 30 July as the first batch of new films arrived in theatres after a nearly four-month gap since April when the second covid wave hit.

Some cinemas in states such as Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab started screening Hollywood film Mortal Kombat, while five Telugu films—Ishq, Thimmarusu, Narasimhapuram, Parigettu Prigettu and Trayam—were shown in their native states. West Bengal and certain districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, too followed with permits later in the week.

Telangana is the only state to allow 100% seating capacity in theatres. With cinemas following strict protocols and trying to enforce social distancing norms along with additional expenses on sanitization and cleaning, filmmakers and cinema owners fear it’s going to be a slow burn.

“Things are not going to get back to normal as quickly after the second wave. The economy is in shambles and the common man has no money," said trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.

Further, a big takeaway from the lockdown is that people have discovered a plethora of content across genres and languages on streaming services, which they can watch where and when they want.

About 25 million Indians tried long-format web content for the first time in 2020, according to media consulting firm Ormax. In addition to regional languages like Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam opening up a world of stories for Bollywood-focused Indian audiences, content in foreign languages such as Korean, Danish, Spanish and French has also entertained Indian audiences.

It could get increasingly tougher for Bollywood to draw families, who have got used to the comfort of watching new films at home.

But film trade expert Girish Johar said, “Everyone has realized post the pandemic that the big-screen experience matters a lot."

Be it Baahubali, Saaho or Hollywood spectacles like Avengers: Endgame, audiences know that the thrill of watching a big-ticket, larger-than-life experience is unmatched.

