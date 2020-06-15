The debate on regulating big-tech companies has been reignited by US President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting social media platforms. In an interview, Amber Sinha, executive director of Bengaluru-based research think tank Centre for Internet and Society, talks about the impact of Trump’s move, the regulatory challenges and the need to address hateful content on social media platforms. Edited excerpts:

Will the Trump ordinance on social media have implications on other markets?

It is difficult to say if it will have a direct impact. Most governments, globally, including India, are looking at regulations for internet intermediaries, with a focus on social media companies. Currently, there is something called a safe harbour, which most internet intermediaries enjoy, and simply means that they are not held responsible for the content displayed on their platforms because that content is crowdsourced. In different government regulations there are different sources for safe harbours. Both internet intermediary rules under the IT Act and case law talks about certain thresholds, and if those are not met, then platforms can disclaim liability.

Platforms are not in a position to control the flow of content, which may include copyright infringement, hate speech and fake news. The onus is on users to report such content and the platform is a dumb conduit. Currently, one can only hold these platforms responsible if they have knowledge of something, and that is why they have devised a rule on taking down fake or hateful posts, which are flagged by users.

How have these firms acquired size?

Facebook, for instance, started as a social networking platform, but it has hived off to become many different things, including a primary platform to consume news. These platforms have been allowed to horizontally extend themselves because competition hasn’t caught up with technology. This has not happened in other sectors so aggressively because data has been commoditized and these services are available for free. Therefore, we see Facebook acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp, and extending into businesses such as digital payments and e-commerce. The regulatory framework under competition law is broken globally to address the horizontal spread of a few large big tech companies.

What is the way forward to regulate social media?

I don’t think self-regulation is the way forward because it has clearly failed, not just in case of social media, but also in traditional media companies. It would not work to apply the rules of television news channels and newspapers to social media platforms, because it is different from traditional media outlets. The old regulations will not be fit to apply to new-age business models of internet firms. Perhaps we need a co-regulatory framework where there could be clear laws, which create mandate to govern them.

Do you see the end of a free run for social media firms?

Some of the pronouncements by government stakeholders globally and, also in India, have been in the form of sweeping generalizations, particularly when it comes to social media platforms. A year-and-a-half back, the IT minister said that we must look at criminal laws on abetment when it comes to social media platforms. These arguments do not have a clear legal basis. When the Cambridge Analytica scandal happened, the problem highlighted that existing laws on data regulation did not provide any teeth to the government to hold Facebook responsible for leaking user data. For most tech companies, with the size of the Indian market becoming quite big, the central government has become a powerful stakeholder that these platforms must listen to. What we need in India quite desperately is more rational ways to deal with hateful and vile social media content through effective regulation, which hold platforms more responsible. However, it should not translate into greater power to law enforcement authorities to harass Indian citizens whether it is through provisions of the Indian Penal Code or banning social media accounts of individuals for a certain time period. It must also be made clear that who is held accountable and for what. We need measures to reduce the power imbalance between the users and platforms, and provide more transparency and power to the citizens. At the government level, ways should be devised to deal with the issue and then the mandate should be provided to social media platforms to create rules that satisfy that mandate.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via