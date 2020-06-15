Onus is on users to report objectionable content: Amber Sinha

Some of the pronouncements by government stakeholders globally and, also in India, have been in the form of sweeping generalizations, particularly when it comes to social media platforms. A year-and-a-half back, the IT minister said that we must look at criminal laws on abetment when it comes to social media platforms. These arguments do not have a clear legal basis. When the Cambridge Analytica scandal happened, the problem highlighted that existing laws on data regulation did not provide any teeth to the government to hold Facebook responsible for leaking user data. For most tech companies, with the size of the Indian market becoming quite big, the central government has become a powerful stakeholder that these platforms must listen to. What we need in India quite desperately is more rational ways to deal with hateful and vile social media content through effective regulation, which hold platforms more responsible. However, it should not translate into greater power to law enforcement authorities to harass Indian citizens whether it is through provisions of the Indian Penal Code or banning social media accounts of individuals for a certain time period. It must also be made clear that who is held accountable and for what. We need measures to reduce the power imbalance between the users and platforms, and provide more transparency and power to the citizens. At the government level, ways should be devised to deal with the issue and then the mandate should be provided to social media platforms to create rules that satisfy that mandate.