Open internet’s potential goes untapped
New Delhi: India’s digital advertising industry has yet to fully capitalize on the rapid growth of the open internet. Consumers dedicate half their time to the open internet (OI), yet ad spending on this platform accounts for just 15%, compared with a whopping 85% on walled gardens. This translates to a 5.5 times higher ad spend on platforms outside the OI.