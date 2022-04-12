OpenWeb works with publishers to help manage their commenting systems, interact with users with features like polls and content recommendations, and use publishers’ information about their readers to advertise to them. The company aims to help publishers build more loyal communities on their own properties instead of on outside social-media platforms.

Adyoulike operates a digital advertising marketplace that uses contextual and first-party data collected on users to place ads, some of which resemble the “story" formats that users might find on social media. First-party data refers to information collected directly by publishers or marketers on consumers, as opposed to so-called third-party data gathered by others.

The company, which was founded in 2011 in Paris and employs more than 70 people, says it works with more than 4,000 brands, ad agencies and publishers.

OpenWeb’s combination with Adyoulike will let publisher clients more directly connect data on their readers with advertisers for targeting, the companies said.

“We feel that the only way for publishers and brands to succeed over time is to become less and less reliant on social media and big tech," said Nadav Shoval, chief executive and co-founder of OpenWeb, which is based in New York and employed 225 people before the acquisition.

Adyoulike co-founder and CEO Julien Verdier will join OpenWeb as its general manager of advertising.

OpenWeb in November announced a series E funding round of $150 million that included investments from New York Times Co. and corporate venture-capital fund Dentsu Ventures. The round valued the company at over $1 billion, it said at the time.

The deal comes as the marketing industry is developing new strategies to try to efficiently reach consumers amid numerous privacy changes, including a plan by Alphabet Inc.’s Google to block third-party cookies in its Chrome browser. Web publishers are increasingly looking to use first-party data, which they have collected themselves on their own audiences instead of taking it from outside third parties, to help target marketers’ ads.

European marketers have already been navigating the EU’s data-privacy law, known as GDPR, making the continent’s ad-tech players more alluring to potential buyers in the U.S. New York-based TripleLift, for example, last month said it was acquiring first-party-data specialist 1plusX, which is based in Zurich.

“The pattern here for a lot of American companies is that they buy a European-based company, because Europe has been—thanks to GDPR—probably about five or six years ahead of various privacy conversations, and at least consciously moving towards gathering user consent and things like that, that the U.S. has completely not paid attention to," said Ana Milicevic, a principal and co-founder at Sparrow Advisers, a management consulting firm specializing in ad technology and related fields.

But publishers still face challenges as they try to compete with Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which have first-party data on immense numbers of users signed into their platforms, Ms. Milicevic said.

Ms. Milicevic said the digital advertising industry has been used to buying and selling advertising on a large scale.

“Once you start applying first-party data segmentation, that shrinks, because not even the largest publishers have such a footprint of an audience that you could have the same very mass-market approach to advertising that we’ve had to date," she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text