‘Oppenheimer’ draws praise in Japan after long-delayed release
Chieko Tsuneoka , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 29 Mar 2024, 03:50 PM IST
SummaryAs the film arrives eight months late, some Japanese wish it depicted the atomic bombs’ aftermath in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
TOKYO—A movie about the atomic bomb’s creator was always going to be a touchy topic in the only country attacked with the weapon.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less