Oppenheimer review: Audiences gives thumbs up, critics say Christopher Nolan's best film to date
Oppenheimer review: Audiences gives thumbs up, critics say Christopher Nolan's best film to date

 2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:51 AM IST Aman Gupta

Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer receives rave reviews from critics on social media. The star-studded cast and intricate historical drama have impressed viewers.

The Christopher Nolan-directed film features a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh. (Twitter.com/OppenheimerFilm)Premium


Christopher Nolan's latest film Oppenheimer has won over the critics in the reviews shared on social media websites. Oppenheimer is based the life of the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and takes inspiration from the 2005 book "American Prometheus" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Oppenheimer review:

Film critic Bilge Ebiri while giving his insights into the new Christopher Nolan movie wrote on Twitter, "OPPENHEIMER is...incredible. The word that keeps coming to mind is "fearsome." A relentlessly paced, insanely detailed, intricate historical drama that builds and builds and builds until Nolan brings the hammer down in the most astonishing, shattering way."

Another film critic Jonathan Dean called Oppenheimer an audacious, inventive and complex film, he wrote on Twitter, “Totally absorbed in OPPENHEIMER, a dense, talkie, tense film partly about the bomb, mostly about how doomed we are. Happy summer! Murphy is good, but the support essential: Damon, Downey Jr & Ehrenreich even bring gags. An audacious, inventive, complex film to rattle its audience"

Another critic Gregory Ellwood called Oppenheimer Robert Downey, Jr'.s moment and questioned if it was Nolan's best film till date in a Twitter post, he wrote, “I was skeptical, but Oppenheimer has stuck with me since seeing it last week. Yes, it's 3 hours, but in a dense-Scorsese way and the last 20 minutes (why Emily Blunt clearly took the role) bring its three narrative threads to a moving conclusion"

Total Film's Matt Maytum called Oppenheimer a ‘character study on the grandest scale’ in a Twitter post. He wrote, “#Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow"

The Christopher Nolan-directed film features a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh.

Oppenheimer oversaw the first atomic bomb detonation in New Mexico as part of the Manhattan Project under President Franklin D. Roosevelt's presidency.

 

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 08:51 AM IST
