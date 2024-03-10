Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer likely to dominate the competition with 13 nominations
The ceremony, commencing on ABC at 7 p.m. EDT, will kick off an hour earlier than usual due to daylight saving time.
All Hollywood celebrities will gather for the 96th Academy Awards this Sunday, all eyes are on the blockbuster biopic, widely anticipated to dominate the competition, including its release-date counterpart, “Barbie". This year's Oscars, coinciding with an election year, could become a triumphant moment for Christopher Nolan.