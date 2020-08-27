Original programming helps TV viewership bounce back

Viewership for prime-time slots are up by 3% as compared to pre-covid but down by 7% as compared to the peak of the lockdown when most people were at home. BARC executives said current TV viewership is a reflection of both the economy opening up, people stepping out and fresh content being available again. Average daily time spent on television is 13% higher than pre-covid, a rise from 6% in July, while the number of channels watched per viewer per week is stable at 19.