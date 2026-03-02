The great Indian OTT reset: why original shows are dwindling

Calling the decline in OTT originals a result of market correction and consolidation, Pratap Jain, founder and CEO, Chana Jor OTT, said that after a phase of aggressive commissioning during 2020-2023, platforms are now prioritizing profitability over expansion. The focus has shifted from scale to sustainability. “Platform mergers and strategic realignments have also played a major role. When two entities combine, overlapping content pipelines are rationalized, naturally reducing the total number of new originals being commissioned,” Jain said. The regulatory scrutiny around adult and explicit content has had a noticeable impact on overall supply, Jain pointed out. A segment that previously contributed consistently to original volumes has either slowed down or gone off the grid.