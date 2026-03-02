Streaming platforms are cutting back on the number of original shows made in Indian languages, after the surge seen during the pandemic. Following an 18% decline in 2024, the number of originals fell another 13% in 2025, according to media consulting firm Ormax. This slowdown is partly due to the ban on certain adult-content apps such as Ullu and also the merger of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema into a single platform, which has reduced the combined volume of releases compared to when they operated separately.
The great Indian OTT reset: why original shows are dwindling
SummaryHindi continues to dominate, accounting for 60% of streaming originals in India in 2025, though lower than its 65% share in 2024. Telugu originals have recorded growth - from 28 in 2024 to 35 in 2025. Scripted content dominates across platforms.
