This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / Industry / Media / Oscar 2022 ceremony begins; CODA wins ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’
Oscar 2022 ceremony begins; CODA wins ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’
3 min read.07:54 AM ISTAgencies
The Academy, which hosts the show, is trying to reduce the historically long run time by handing out the eight prizes before the broadcast
From India's side, Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas's 'Writing With Fire' has earned the nomination in the Best Documentary category
Oscar 2022: The 94th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood. Viewership for the Oscars has plunged in recent years. The Academy, which hosts the show, is trying to reduce the historically long run time by handing out the eight prizes before the broadcast.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Oscar 2022: The 94th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood. Viewership for the Oscars has plunged in recent years. The Academy, which hosts the show, is trying to reduce the historically long run time by handing out the eight prizes before the broadcast.
Meanwhile, Sci-fi film "Dune" has picked up six Oscars, including best achievement in sound at the Academy Awards on Sunday as a number of statuettes were handed out before the main event.
Meanwhile, Sci-fi film "Dune" has picked up six Oscars, including best achievement in sound at the Academy Awards on Sunday as a number of statuettes were handed out before the main event.
Three female comedians -- Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes -- will preside over the ceremony.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
From India's side, Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas's "Writing With Fire" has earned the nomination in the Best Documentary category.
Here's all you need to know about Oscars 2022:
Billie Eilish sings 'No Time To Die' at Oscars
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Oscars 2022: Dune wins best 'Original Score' award
Oscar update: CODA wins 'Best Adapted Screenplay'
Sian Heder wins the 'Best adapted screenplay' Oscar for film CODA.
Oscar update: Belfast wins Best original screenplay
Kenneth Branagh has won the Oscar for Belfast in the 'original screenplay' category.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Oscar update: Cruella wins award for ‘Best Costumes’
Film Cruella has bagged the Oscar award for 'Best costume design'. The film is about the rebellious early days of cinema's most fashionable villains--the legendary Cruella de Vil.
Click on the image to enlarge
Oscars update: Drive My Car wins Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car is a 2021 Japanese film, primarily based on Haruki Murakami's short story of the same name from his 2014 collection Men Without Women.
Drive My Car earned four nominations at the 94th Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay while winning the Best International Feature Film.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Oscars 2022: CODA's actor wins 'Best Actor in Supoorting Role'
Film CODA's Troy Kotsur has begged the Oscars for the Best Actor in a supporting role. Kotsur, who spent much of his career working in theater, is the second deaf actor to win an Oscar, after Marlee Matlin’s 1987 win. Matlin played Kotsur’s wife in “CODA."
Click on the image to enlarge
Oscars 2022: Encanto wins Best Animated Feature
Encanto wins the best-animated feature award. Produced by Walt Disney Animation Studio, Encanto is the tale of an extraordinary family.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Dune wins 6 Oscars till now
-Best Visual Effects
- Best Cinematography
- Best Editing
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- Best Score
- Best Production Design
- Best Sound
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Oscar 2022 update: Dune bags another award!
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer have won the academy award for 'Best Visual Effects' for the film Dune.
Oscar 2022: Dune wins ‘Best Cinematography’
Film Dune's Greig Fraser has won the Oscar for Best Cinematographer.
Oscars 2022: Ariana DeBose wins 'Best Supporting Actress Award
Actress Ariana DeBose has won the Oscar 2022 in the 'Best Supporting Actress' category for her role in the West Side Story.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
DeBose played Anita in the new adaptation of the musical directed by Steven Spielberg. Rita Moreno won an Oscar for the same role in 1962. This is the first time actresses have won Oscars for playing the same part.
Film "Dune" wins 4 Oscar awards:
Dune wins the best achievement in sound, best production design, film editing, and best score. Dune is nominated for 10 awards.
Oscars update: Best Short Film (Live Action)
Riz Ahmed, the British actor, and musician, has won his first Oscar for Aneil Karia’s live-action short film The Long Goodbye.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Oscars update: Best Short (Animated)
Spanish-American short film, The Windshield Wiper wins the Oscar award on Sunday.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!