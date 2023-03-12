Oscar 2023: Check list of favoured nominees, did Naatu Naatu make the cut?3 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 10:51 PM IST
- Oscar awards 2023: Anxiousness grips loyalists to understand which movie, which actor, which director have chances of winning the prestigious award.
The Oscars 2023 are due to start in a few hours. The 95th Academy Award will be held at Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The award ceremony will see a dance performance by Lauren Gottilieb on the immensely popular Indian song Naatu Naatu. It will also see actor Deepika Padukone present an award.
