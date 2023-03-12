The Oscars 2023 are due to start in a few hours. The 95th Academy Award will be held at Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The award ceremony will see a dance performance by Lauren Gottilieb on the immensely popular Indian song Naatu Naatu. It will also see actor Deepika Padukone present an award.

However, right now anxiousness grips loyalists to understand which movie, which actor, which director have chances of winning the prestigious award.

Let's take a look

Oscar 2023: Best Picture

Nominees: “All Quiet on the Western Front"; “Avatar: The Way of Water"; “The Banshees of Inisherin"; “Elvis"; “Everything Everywhere All at Once"; “The Fabelmans"; “Tár"; “Top Gun: Maverick"; “Triangle of Sadness"; “Women Talking."

Predicted Winner- Everything Everywhere All at Once

Oscar 2023: Best Actress

Nominees: Ana de Armas, “Blonde"; Cate Blanchett, “Tár"; Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie"; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans"; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Predicted Winner- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Oscar 2023: Best Actor

Nominees: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale"; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin"; Austin Butler, “Elvis"; Bill Nighy, “Living"; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun."

Predicted Winner- Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Oscar 2023: Best supporting actress

Nominees: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"; Hong Chau, “The Whale"; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin"; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Predicted Winner- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Oscar 2023: Best supporting actor

Nominees: Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway"; Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans"; Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees of Inisherin"; Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin"; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Predicted Winner- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Oscar 2023: Best Director

Nominees: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin"; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans"; Todd Field, “Tár"; Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness."

Predicted Winner- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Oscar 2023: Best Original Screenplay

Nominees: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once", Todd Field, “Tár", Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans", Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin", Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness"

Predicted Winner- Everything Everywhere All at Once

Oscar 2023: Best Song

Nominees: M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose, “Naatu Naatu," RRR, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Tems, “Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga and BloodPop, “Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick, Diane Warren, “Applause," Tell It Like a Woman, Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski, “This Is a Life," Everything Everywhere All at Once

Predicted Winner- Naatu Naatu, RRR

Oscar 2023: Best Documentary

Nominees: “All That Breathes’; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"; “Fire of Love"; “A House Made of Splinters"; “Navalny."

Predicted Winner- Navalny

Oscar 2023: Best International Film

Nominees: “All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany); “Argentina, 1985" (Argentina); “Close" (Belgium); “EO" (Poland); “The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)."

Predicted Winner- All Quiet on the Western Front

Oscar 2023: Best animated feature

Nominees: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"; “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"; “The Sea Beast"; “Turning Red."

Predicted Winner- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio