Actor Deepika Padukone will present an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards scheduled to be held on 12 March, Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The 37 year old actor who Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie Padmavat shared the news on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone will join global stars like Emily Blunt, Samuel Jackson and Dwayne Johnson in Los Angeles on 12 March for the Oscars ceremony. Padukone shared a list on Instagram which had the names of other presenters at the Oscars 2023.

Deepika Padukone will be joining Samuel Jackson, Zoe Saldana, Dwayne Johnson and Riz Ahmed in presenting an Oscar award.

However, she is not the first Indian to be presenting at the prestigious Academy Awards. There have only been two Indians who have presented at the Oscars before this.

In 1980, Persis Khambatta became the first Indian to be chosen for the honour. Born in Mumbai (then Bombay) to a Parsi family, Khambatta was an actor and model best remembered for playing Lieutenant Ilia in 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

In 1980, she went up onstage at the Oscars ceremony to hand out the award for Best Feature-Length Documentary Film.

More recently, it was Padukone’s contemporary, Priyanka Chopra, who presented at the Oscars. In 2016, Chopra presented the nominees for Achievement in Film Editing. She was accompanied onstage by American actor and director Liev Schreiber.

Three Indian films have been nominated at Oscars 2023 -- RRR (Best Song), All That Breathes (Best Documentary Feature) and The Elephant Whisperers (Best Documentary Short Film).

The Oscars will be live streamed early morning of 13 March at 5:30 am. Viewers can watch the live telecast on Disney+Hotstar. Oscars 2023 will be telecasted live on ABC.

The broadcast can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV. Some of these services offer brief free trials. You can also stream the show on ABC.com and on the ABC app by authenticating your provider.