NEW DELHI: Korean film Minari, that earned multiple nominations at the Academy Awards this year, has been launched by the American streaming service Amazon Prime Video on its platform. It won Oscar for best supporting actress, Yuh-Jung Youn, making her the first Korean to win an Academy Award for acting.

The film written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Yuh-Jung Youn, and Will Patton in lead roles. It is a semi-autobiographical take on Chung's upbringing, with the plot following a family of South Korean immigrants in rural US during the 1980s.

Minari had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and earned six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, best original score, best original screenplay, best actor (Youn), and best supporting actress.

It also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and earned six nominations at the 74th British Academy Film Awards, including Best Film Not in the English Language.

To be sure, Korean black comedy Parasite had first managed to create history last year when it bagged four Oscars. Directed by Bong Joon Ho, Parasite was the first non-English language film to get the best picture award. Media experts say films like Parasite and Minari mirror much of what’s happening in India, and around the world—languages other than ones that dominate, such as English in the US and Hindi in India, emerge as major entertainment options. Movie viewers have also broadened their horizons, thanks to global cinema exposure, particularly through video streaming platforms.

Parasite was also the first Korean film that received a theatrical release in India, showing that there is a niche but growing market for small-scale and plot-driven foreign films in the country, as around the world.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.