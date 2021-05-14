Oscar winner ‘Minari’ comes to Amazon Prime Video

To be sure, Korean black comedy Parasite had first managed to create history last year when it bagged four Oscars. Directed by Bong Joon Ho, Parasite was the first non-English language film to get the best picture award. Media experts say films like Parasite and Minari mirror much of what’s happening in India, and around the world—languages other than ones that dominate, such as English in the US and Hindi in India, emerge as major entertainment options. Movie viewers have also broadened their horizons, thanks to global cinema exposure, particularly through video streaming platforms.