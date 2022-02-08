Oscars 2022: Full list of nominations here2 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2022, 08:02 PM IST
The 94th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on 27 March at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.
The Oscar fever is back with nominations for the 94th Academy Awards being announced on Tuesday.
This year's list for the highest honours in the film industry comprises a diverse list of names, including Will Smith and Denzel Washington, as streaming services more than ever before swept over Hollywood’s top awards.
In pulling from films released in myriad ways, the Oscar nominations reflected the tumult of pandemic year for Hollywood that began with many theatres shuttered and ended with Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home" smashing box-office records. Spidey, though, landed only a single nomination, for visual effects.
At 87 years old, Judi Dench has become the oldest nominee for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast.
The Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place on 27 March at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. Last year, the ceremony took place a Los Angeles train station with no host.
Following is the list of key nominations:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Actor
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick...BOOM!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Coleman - The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemmons - The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Judi Dench - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary Film
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car - Japan
Flee - Denmark
The Hand of God - Italy
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World - Norway
Best Original Song
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die
"Be Alive" from King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto
"Down to Joy" from Belfast
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days
