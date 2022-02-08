The Oscar fever is back with nominations for the 94th Academy Awards being announced on Tuesday.

This year's list for the highest honours in the film industry comprises a diverse list of names, including Will Smith and Denzel Washington, as streaming services more than ever before swept over Hollywood’s top awards.

In pulling from films released in myriad ways, the Oscar nominations reflected the tumult of pandemic year for Hollywood that began with many theatres shuttered and ended with Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home" smashing box-office records. Spidey, though, landed only a single nomination, for visual effects.

At 87 years old, Judi Dench has become the oldest nominee for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast.

The Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place on 27 March at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. Last year, the ceremony took place a Los Angeles train station with no host.

Following is the list of key nominations:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick...BOOM!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Coleman - The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jesse Plemmons - The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Judi Dench - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Film

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car - Japan

Flee - Denmark

The Hand of God - Italy

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World - Norway

Best Original Song

"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die

"Be Alive" from King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto

"Down to Joy" from Belfast

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days

