Oscars have always been a source of drama and excitement, a night where arguably the best and brightest in the film industry come together to celebrate their achievements and showcase their talent. The photographers buzzing around red carpet entries to emotional speeches, the Oscars are a hell of an event to capture the attention of the world.

"Controversies" also play a role in making this event the talk of the town and as we stand a few hours away from the 95th Academy awards, let's have a look at the top controversies around the Oscars.

Biggest Oscar controversies of all times:

1. No one could have predicted the explosive moment that would unfold on the stage of Oscars 2022 when Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face with a force that echoed through the hall. The light moment turned extremely uncomfortable with Smith's action which came after Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

2. In 2017, wrong winners was announced for Best Picture, with La La Land initially declared the winner instead of Moonlight. The presenters were accidentally given the envelope for the Best Actress winner (La La Land's Emma Stone).

The moment turned awkward as soon the real winners were announced and the Moonlight team was then invited to come onstage, where they were given the Oscar by Jordan Horowitz, the producer of La La Land.

3. #OscarsSoWhite: In 2015, the Oscars were heavily criticized for the lack of diversity among its nominees. The hashtag #OscarsSoWhite went viral, calling attention to the fact that no actors of color were nominated for any of the major categories in both years.

4. In 2003, Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his role in The Pianist and celebrated by kissing presenter Halle Berry on stage, a move that some considered inappropriate and disrespectful.

5. In March 1973, Marlon Brando made the decision to boycott the Oscars ceremony as a means of protesting against the negative representation of Native Americans in films. In addition to this, Brando also sought to pay homage to the Wounded Knee occupation, which involved a confrontation between approximately 200 members of the American Indian Movement and thousands of federal agents and US marshals in the town of South Dakota.

"Very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award," Brando said to the audience and 85 million viewers watching the award show on television.

