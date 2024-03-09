Oscars 2024: The 96th annual Academy Awards, Oscars 2024, will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A biopic on Robert Oppenheimer has 13 nominations, including Best Film. Watch live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

The 96th annual Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

A biopic centred on Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, has garnered nominations in 13 categories, including 'Best Film', 'Best Director', and ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’.

You can watch the event live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

What is the timing for Oscars 2024? The Oscars 2024 will take place on March 11 and will start at 04:00 am IST.

Who will host the Oscars 2024? Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the fourth time in March 2024. Billie Eilish and Ryan Gosling are scheduled to sing songs nominated for Oscars from the film, while host Jimmy Kimmel is expected to include jokes about the hugely popular comedy in his opening monologue.

Below are the nominations for Oscars 2024: Best Picture:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Other categories include Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Best Animated Feature Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Documentary Feature Film, and Best Documentary Short Film.

The nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role are: Annette Bening for "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone for "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller for "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan for "Maestro"

Emma Stone for “Poor Things"

The nominees for Best Cinematography are: "El Conde" – Cinematography by Edward Lachman

"Killers of the Flower Moon" – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

"Maestro" – Cinematography by Matthew Libatique

"Oppenheimer" – Cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema

"Poor Things" – Cinematography not provided.

The nominees for Best Directing are: "Anatomy of a Fall" directed by Justine Triet

"Killers of the Flower Moon" directed by Martin Scorsese

"Oppenheimer" directed by Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things" directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

"The Zone of Interest" directed by Jonathan Glazer.

At the Oscars, Hollywood often celebrates its own image. Last year, the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" reaffirmed Hollywood's ability to be daringly original. When "Parasite" emerged victorious, it signaled Hollywood's embrace of global cinema.

This year, Hollywood seems poised to embrace a more traditional type of winner: a grand studio epic, reflecting both admiration for the potential of cinema and apprehension about the future.

(With inputs from agencies)

