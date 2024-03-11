Oscars 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ wins 7 awards including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Director’
Film Oppenheimer bagged seven Oscars, including 'The best Picture' award, 'Best Director' and 'Best Actor'. The biographical film about the inventor of the atomic bomb earned a nomination in 13 categories at the 2024 Oscars Award. Shot on a $100 million budget, "Oppenheimer" spared no expense, and bucked the recent trend of smaller, indie movies winning the most prestigious Oscar.