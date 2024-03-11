Oscars 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ wins 7 awards including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Director’

Film Oppenheimer bagged seven Oscars, including 'The best Picture' award, 'Best Director' and 'Best Actor'. The biographical film about the inventor of the atomic bomb earned a nomination in 13 categories at the 2024 Oscars Award. Shot on a $100 million budget, "Oppenheimer" spared no expense, and bucked the recent trend of smaller, indie movies winning the most prestigious Oscar.

Cillian Murphy won the 'Best Actor' award for Oppenheimer while Christopher Nolan won the 'Best Director' award.

"Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old," Nolan told the audience at the Dolby Theatre.

“We don't know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I'm a meaningful part of it means the world to me," Nolan said.

The other Oscars awards that Oppenheimer bagged are-- Robert Downey Jr (Best Supporting Actor), Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing.

A three-hour historical drama about science and politics, "Oppenheimer" became an unlikely box office hit and grossed $953.8 million.

It was the first of Nolan's films to win best picture. The director has previously won acclaim for "The Dark Knight" Batman trilogy, "Inception," "Memento" and other movies.

Cillian Murphy, a frequent and trusted collaborator from five previous Nolan films, was cast in the titular role, with Robert Downey Jr as his bitter, furtive rival, Lewis Strauss.

The two men won best actor and best supporting actor on Sunday, respectively.

“I’d like to thank my terrible childhood" Downey said in a light-hearted speech, pausing for the audience’s laughter, “and the academy — in that order."

He also gave thanks to his wife, Susan. “You loved me back to life and that’s why I’m here."

Murphy in his acceptance speech said, "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb. And for better or for worse, we're all living in Oppenheimer's world".

"So I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers, everywhere," he added.

