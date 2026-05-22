Can the new Academy Award rules ensure better global representation for independent Indian cinema?

The latest rules for international, non-English language films qualifying for the 99th Oscars in 2027 could significantly widen the entry path for Indian cinema.
The new framework allows more than one entry per country if films have won top honours at six major festivals—Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Sundance, Toronto or Busan—effectively bypassing the country’s official selection process.
While the move is seen as a major opportunity for India’s regional and independent cinema, industry experts warn that global visibility and expensive Hollywood campaigns remain the biggest barriers.
Rule shift
Under the revised framework, independently produced films made on modest budgets can compete in the international feature category alongside the country’s official submission.
“The biggest consequence for Indian cinema is that the Academy’s revised International Feature Film framework weakens the historic ‘single gatekeeper’ problem. Until now, India’s Oscar journey was almost entirely dependent upon one official submission selected through the domestic committee process. That frequently left internationally celebrated Indian films without a realistic route to the Oscars despite strong festival reception abroad,” said Tushar Kumar, advocate, Supreme Court of India.