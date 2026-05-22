Can the new Academy Award rules ensure better global representation for independent Indian cinema?

Lata Jha
4 min read22 May 2026, 10:55 AM IST
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These small-budget films lack the marketing muscle for campaigns and promotions in Hollywood for adequate awareness among the jury and public, at large.(AFP)
Summary
New Oscar rules allowing multiple international film entries per country could boost India’s regional and indie cinema, but experts say steep Hollywood campaign and marketing costs remain a major hurdle for small-budget films.

The latest rules for international, non-English language films qualifying for the 99th Oscars in 2027 could significantly widen the entry path for Indian cinema.

The new framework allows more than one entry per country if films have won top honours at six major festivals—Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Sundance, Toronto or Busan—effectively bypassing the country’s official selection process.

While the move is seen as a major opportunity for India’s regional and independent cinema, industry experts warn that global visibility and expensive Hollywood campaigns remain the biggest barriers.

Rule shift

Under the revised framework, independently produced films made on modest budgets can compete in the international feature category alongside the country’s official submission.

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“The biggest consequence for Indian cinema is that the Academy’s revised International Feature Film framework weakens the historic ‘single gatekeeper’ problem. Until now, India’s Oscar journey was almost entirely dependent upon one official submission selected through the domestic committee process. That frequently left internationally celebrated Indian films without a realistic route to the Oscars despite strong festival reception abroad,” said Tushar Kumar, advocate, Supreme Court of India.

The revised rules could particularly benefit regional and auteur-driven cinema from industries such as Malayalam, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali and Tamil that often gain international recognition but lack institutional support at home, Kumar added.

Global access

By expanding eligibility and allowing multiple submissions from the same country, the Academy has widened access for stories across languages and markets.

“This growth in opportunity will, in turn, enhance prospects for investment in the industry,” said Pooja Kapadia, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Increased international recognition may also encourage foreign investment into Indian cinema, especially since 100% foreign direct investment is already allowed under the automatic route, pointed out Rishika Harish, advocate, Bombay High Court.

Campaign gap

However, experts stressed that relaxed eligibility alone will not guarantee Oscar success.

“That said, the biggest challenge will still be campaign spending and global visibility. Making a great film is only one part of the journey. Oscar campaigns require a significant investment in international screenings, PR, marketing, festival runs, travel, and industry outreach,” said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director, Miraj Entertainment Ltd.

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“For many independent Indian films, even recovering production costs is difficult, so allocating large budgets for awards campaigning becomes a major hurdle. Hollywood studios and global distributors often spend millions of dollars on awards campaigns, which is not easily achievable for smaller Indian productions. Distribution and sustained theatrical exposure in international markets will also remain key challenges,” he added.

Film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar agreed.

“It’s definitely a door opening but will benefit only those with some might and resources. Getting every member of the jury to watch your film is a big exercise,” Johar pointed out.

Funding barrier

Industry experts noted that even with easier entry rules, Indian films still face steep financial barriers to serious Oscar contention. US marketing, Los Angeles screenings and “For Your Consideration” (FYC) campaigns can cost millions of dollars, far beyond the reach of most independent producers.

Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris, pointed out that films outside the festival route still require a seven-day theatrical run in India, adding distribution expenses amid piracy and limited screens for non-mainstream titles.

“Competing against well-funded global rivals demands voter outreach and ads that cash-strapped regional producers can't match. Without government subsidies or corporate backing, strong entries risk early elimination. While rules lower entry gates, true competitiveness hinges on bridging this funding chasm,” Razvi said.

AI rules

Experts also flagged several ancillary rule changes introduced by the Academy.

“First, the Academy has tightened its position on AI and human authorship: performance must be demonstrated by humans with their consent, and credited roles only are eligible; screenplays must be human-authored,” said Arjit Benjamin, associate partner, Prosoll Law.

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“This is directly relevant in an era where Indian producers increasingly experiment with digital enhancement and AI-assisted production,” Benjamin added.

The Academy has also expanded the number of statuettes in the casting category from two to three, potentially benefiting Indian casting professionals working on international projects.

In cinematography, the branch will now work with a fixed shortlist in the preliminary round, which may influence the chances of Indian-linked productions reaching the final ballot.

“In sum, the revised rules are best understood as an enlargement of opportunity, not a guarantee of success. They improve access for Indian films that have long been under-represented, but they do not eliminate the structural burdens of certification, theatrical release, campaign finance and industry visibility,” Benjamin said.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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