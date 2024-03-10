OTT actors transition to celluloid opportunities

New Delhi: New actors that first found roles—and some fame—in original web shows are increasingly graduating to theatrical film opportunities in either lead or secondary roles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Mismatched (Netflix) actor Rohit Saraf will be seen in Ishq Vishk Reboot this year, Jamtara’s Sparsh Shrivastav features in Laapata Ladies. Anant Joshi, who appeared in web shows like Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, was recently seen in 12th Fail.

When it comes to content-driven, low-budget flicks, film producers say that some risks can be taken in casting actors who don't yet have a proven box-office record. The route to film auditions and the casting process is also easier when actors have had a first-hand experience on the sets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There’s definitely interest in OTT talent, and it’s only growing. They bring their own fan base and appeal with them. It also tells you something about how producers, directors, and casting directors are looking out for talent these days. If you've got someone with that 'poster-worthiness,' element, it just makes marketing the show or film so much easier. Whether it actually clicks and resonates with the audience is another story, but having a familiar face definitely helps and can be considered a win," filmmaker Ram Madhvani, known for movies like Neerja and web originals like Aarya and Dhamaka, said.

Most producers, directors and casting directors look for a combination of talent that scores high on acting prowess as well as saleability, said Anushka Shah, founder of Civic Studios that works on films, web series and short-format content. “Actors who offer both are few and extremely sought-after, so talented OTT actors who may not have proven the ability to bring in strong revenue yet are often cast alongside a bigger film actor. A lot depends on the budget of the film and the risk appetite associated with that; on a smaller-budget film you may be willing to take a bigger risk on the saleability of the lead cast," Shah said.

With the advent of web series and digital-streaming platforms, the search for talent has broadened, industry experts say. It allows for faces, often from small towns and without industry connections, to find opportunities. “An actor who performs well and resonates with viewers in a web series can grab the attention of a casting director or a filmmaker based on skills rather than experience or industry connections. Casting directors and filmmakers always look for new faces and fresh talent to bring different perspectives and authenticity to their projects," Soumya Mukherjee, chief operating officer at Bengali streaming service hoichoi said. Working in a web series allows a newcomer to gain experience, improve their skills, and build a portfolio of work. The experience gained in an OTT original can help them transition to other mediums, including theatrical films, while demonstrating a certain marketability as well as audience appeal, Mukherjee added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To be sure, not all OTT work instantly leads to main roles in movie projects. Casting director Panchami Ghavri agreed the road is long for OTT actors and it’s not like all will get lead roles, to begin with. “No route is easy, and it is difficult to shine even in auditions for smaller parts that only have half a scene but 50 to 70 people testing for it. However, OTT is a great way for people to notice your work and a lot of actors choose that route so they get first-hand experience on sets if they haven’t before and at least bag a few more auditions," Ghavri added.

