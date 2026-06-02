How OTT platforms are pairing ads with emotions amid clutter

As streaming platforms juggle a flood of shows, films, podcasts and short-form videos, advertisers are becoming increasingly selective about where their messages appear on the screens.
This is prompting content creators and platforms to move towards aligning ad categories with viewer mindset, emotion, and consumption behaviour.
According to a report by VDO.AI, a global advertising technology company, contextual targeting on YouTube has delivered click-through rate (CTR) improvement of up to 55% and pushed view rates from 31.9% to as high as 47%. CTR is a digital marketing metric that measures the percentage of people who click on a specific link or ad out of the total number of people who view it.
For years, ad-supported OTT was seen as the “compromise” tier, said Arjit Sachdeva, co-founder of VDO.AI. But now smarter ad strategies are turning it into a genuine revenue engine.