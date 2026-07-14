Behind OTT’s next hit: how algorithms are replacing star power

Lata Jha
4 min read14 Jul 2026, 12:02 PM IST
logo
Titles like Chiraiya, Ab Hoga Hisaab, Made in India: A Titan Story and others, have topped viewership charts in the past few months.
Summary
Streaming platforms are proving that great storytelling—not star power—drives success. AI-powered recommendations, personalization and smarter discovery are helping small-budget, culturally rooted shows find their audiences.

The next breakout OTT hit may no longer depend on a marquee cast or blockbuster marketing budget. Instead, streaming platforms are increasingly relying on AI-powered recommendation engines, rich metadata, mood-based discovery and personalization to connect viewers with content they are most likely to enjoy.

As content libraries grow larger and more fragmented, the focus is shifting from simply pushing popular titles to improving discoverability. The change is helping smaller, regional and niche shows reach audiences who may never have found them otherwise.

The absence of stars or an established franchise hasn't stopped several small-budget streaming originals from finding audiences. Titles such as Chiraiya, Ab Hoga Hisaab and Made in India: A Titan Story, which have topped viewership charts in recent months, show that culturally rooted stories can break through even without big stars or large budgets.

Also Read | AI is changing how Indian films travel across languages and borders

OTT services are investing in mood-based recommendations and regional-language discovery features to amplify visibility for smaller titles. Mood-based recommendations use AI and viewing patterns to suggest content that matches a viewer's current mood, such as comedy, thrillers or feel-good dramas.

The shift comes even as established franchises are increasingly slowing down globally. A recent Bloomberg study highlighted that Netflix's biggest international shows are facing a severe "sophomore slump", with viewership for second seasons falling between 50% and 70%.

“When a show feels genuinely personal, audiences share it, talk about it, and bring others to it organically. The second factor is platform recommendation—when an algorithm or editorial team takes a genuine chance on surfacing a smaller title, the results can be remarkable. Discovery remains the biggest challenge for non-tentpole content, but when it happens, the engagement depth is often far higher than for big-budget releases,” said Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of Odia platform AAO NXT.

Metadata matters

The success of such titles often stems from a combination of strong audience relevance and effective discoverability, agreed Anil Goel, chief technology officer, Nielsen.

“Today, viewers increasingly rely on search, recommendations and personalized experiences to navigate an overwhelming number of viewing options. Content intelligence including metadata such as genre, mood, themes, cast and storyline plays a critical role in helping platforms match viewers with content they are likely to enjoy,” Goel said.

He added that platforms are increasingly combining AI with reliable content data and structured metadata. Instead of relying only on AI, streaming services are improving the quality of their data so that search results, recommendations and content descriptions are more accurate and reliable.

“Going forward, the combination of AI and trusted content intelligence will play a critical role in helping audiences discover a broader range of content including titles that may not have the marketing budgets or franchise recognition,” Goel pointed out.

Also Read | Creator economy reshapes OTT's exclusivity playbook

Personal touch

Audiences today are increasingly discovering and supporting content that offers strong storytelling and cultural relevance, regardless of star cast or marketing budgets, according to Sandeep Bansal, director, Chaupal, a platform specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content.

Several Chaupal Originals have found success primarily through word-of-mouth and audience recommendations.

“We are mainly focusing more on personalized recommendations, targeted discovery, creator collaborations, and dedicated promotion of original and regional content to help quality stories reach the right audiences,” Bansal added.

Smarter discovery

Discovery is no longer driven by recommendation engines alone.

Other than using AI to suggest content based on users' viewing history and preferences, platforms are increasingly partnering with influencers to promote shows, with micro-influencers emerging as an important discovery channel.

Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, said services are also creating behind-the-scenes videos, podcasts and blogs to build buzz. Companies are leveraging platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to share updates, teasers and engage with fans, besides offering flexible pricing models, including ad-supported plans, to improve accessibility.

Also Read | Lack of awareness on OTT subscription terms leads to user complaints, disputes

“As content catalogues become larger and more fragmented, the focus is shifting from simply surfacing popular titles to delivering more relevant viewing experiences. This creates greater opportunities for diverse and lesser-known content to find its audience,” Goel said.

Local connect

Technology alone, however, is not enough. Cultural specificity remains equally important.

Audiences today are no longer viewing content through a fixed lens. Instead, they are seeking stories that reflect their interests, curiosities and lived realities.

“That is why we are seeing strong engagement not just with mainstream fiction, but with niche formats and non-fiction narratives as well,” a ZEE5 spokesperson said.

Titles such as Hathras: 16 Days and Honeymoon Se Hatya resonated because viewers are increasingly drawn to stories that help them understand real events and delve deeper into the human and societal dimensions behind them, the spokesperson added.

Attributing the trend to changing viewing behaviour, Rajesh Sethi, partner and leader—media, entertainment and sports, PwC India, said OTT audiences are increasingly willing to sample new content if the storyline is compelling and recommendations from friends, social media or the platform itself are positive.

“Stories rooted in local cultures, small town India, and real-life experiences are also resonating strongly with viewers,” Sethi said.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.